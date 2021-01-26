Many businesses actually succeeded in digital transformation in 2021

Much has been said about the pandemic forcing businesses into rapid digital transformation. In the last 12 months, more than four in five UK businesses (82 percent) started to transform their operations, with almost two thirds (61 percent) introducing completely new digital solutions.

As intimidating as it may sound, businesses in the country have actually been quite successful in this endeavor. According to a new report from digital transformation firm boxxe, almost two thirds (65 percent) of businesses consider their digital transformation efforts a success.

Some of the main benefits of the process are improved security, a more productive workforce, better customer service and reduced costs. Other notable benefits include better staff communication and collaboration, improved quality of work, agility, better visibility and reporting.

More than four in five respondents (83 percent) also said their organization now proactively detects and protects against attacks on IT infrastructure. An even greater number (86 percent) feel their organization follows industry standards and best cybersecurity practice.

Business agility is now “more essential than ever” for survival and success, according to boxxe, and digital transformation plays a “key role” in that regard.

Businesses also want to have better visibility into their performance, enabling them to make better decisions. Further, they are interested in speeding up the process of deploying new technologies and having them easily accessible to other systems.