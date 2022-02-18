Many businesses are failing to leverage mobile technologies effectively

Covid-19 has heavily amplified the importance of mobile technologies in today’s business environment, and most C-Suite executives (79 percent) understand this fact. However, almost half (45 percent) of companies are failing to fully leverage this technology.

This is according to a new report from enterprise mobility solutions provider SOTI, based on a poll of 1,400 business leaders, which states that 76 percent of the C-Suite believes their organization could be a lot more agile.

What’s more, the report also says 81 percent estimate that up to a half of their firm’s day-to-day operations are dependent on mobile technology. Despite these findings, almost a third (31 percent) did not see a positive ROI from last year’s investment in mobile tech.

Among the biggest challenges getting in the way are security (31 percent) and integration with other systems (20 percent). Furthermore, 56 percent said it was hard to manage the ever-growing portfolio of mobile devices.

Solving these challenges, the report concludes, can lead to improved agility that could be crucial to responding to future crises. If mobile technology is to be fully leveraged, it needs to be properly integrated into core workflows, as well as managed and secured via one platform.

“Our research confirms that mobile technology has become crucial to forging a new path in a volatile economy and that at the same time enterprises are finding it difficult to make the most of their investments. Simply adopting new technology isn’t enough to gain the greatest competitive advantage,” said Sarah Edge, Director of Sales, UK and Ireland at SOTI.

“To maximize their returns, enterprises need the right mix of mobile technologies and the right integration strategy.”