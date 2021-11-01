Many businesses are less confident in their cybersecurity posture than before the pandemic

As people become comfortable working remotely, businesses are becoming less confident in protecting their digital real-estate.

According to a new report from managed service provider UncommonX, based on a poll of 220 IT professionals, businesses are mostly concerned about email fraud (53 percent), phishing (47 percent), cyberattacks (45 percent), and cloud account compromise (38 percent) - all of which are directly correlated to the emergence of remote working.

At the same time, just 11 percent said they felt more confident in their cybersecurity posture now, compared to 18 months ago.

Almost half of the respondents said they were extremely concerned about falling prey to a successful ransomware attack. It’s no wonder; 60 percent of midsize organizations suffered one such attack in the past year and a half, and spent upwards of $250,000 on recovery.

Of those that did suffer an attack, a fourth lost customers, while a third suffered loss of daily operations, and reduced productivity. A fifth of midsize firms said it took up to six months to get back on track.

Despite the grim outlook, businesses seem to be lacking a sense of urgency. Almost three-quarters (70 percent) of respondents believe the wider organization has not prioritized cybersecurity, while only a third (35 percent) conducted at least one risk assessment in the past year.