Many businesses are looking to the IT department to drive climate initiatives

Most businesses across Europe are relying on their IT departments to drive environmental initiatives, a new report from NTT DATA and PAC suggests.

The majority of organizations may have implemented carbon offsetting initiatives already, but they are lacking a “clear understanding” of current emissions levels. According to the report, just 6 percent have a “single pane of glass view” of their organization’s carbon footprint.

The results are based on a survey of 200 large European businesses in different industries, which revealed that almost all business leaders (94 percent) prioritize decarbonization and perceive it as essential for their survival.

Almost all are striving towards zero emissions by 2030, adding that their IT department will play a key role in this. The sentiment is particularly pronounced among organizations in the telecoms and financial services sectors.

But they are facing roadblocks along the way, the report further claims, with monitoring and reporting on emissions data proving a challenge. Most organizations either use a mix of manual effort and multiple tracking tools, or a “patchwork” of tech solutions.

“The study shows that the effective harvesting and management of emissions data is already seen as a critical success factor to delivering on net-zero,” said Nick Mayes, Principal Analyst at PAC.

“But only a very small proportion claim to have the 360-view across their organization and beyond, so this has to be a primary focus area for the next phase of the net-zero journey.”

To cut down on emissions, businesses are focused on deploying central emissions tracking platforms, smart building energy management, and remote collaboration.