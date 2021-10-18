Many businesses are rushing to adopt zero trust policies

The threat of cybercrime is growing increasingly severe, forcing organizations to prioritize the “zero trust” approach, a new report from cybersecurity firm Ericom suggests.

Surveying some 1,300 security and risk professionals for the report, Ericom found that four in five (80 percent) plan to implement zero trust security in the next twelve months. More than half (56 percent), meanwhile, plan to deploy the zero trust within six months.

A higher level of security is the obvious motivator for business leaders, but 83 percent also said it’s a strategic decision, especially in light of the US Department of Defense's decision to mandate zero trust.

Commenting on the report, Ericom’s Chief Strategy Officer, Dr Chase Cunningham, explained what security vendors can do to help organizations migrate to the new approach:

“Security vendors that can help organizations address their pain points around budget, complexity, and flexibility will be in a strong position to partner with businesses as they implement their zero trust programs.”

For today’s businesses, investing in cybersecurity solutions is not just an operational decision, but also a business one, the report further claims. Organizations with a consistent, business case-driven approach to cybersecurity investments usually start their zero trust transformation with identity and access Management, network security and web security. These three elements are pivotal for securing IT infrastructure, operations-based systems, customer identities and customer/organization data.