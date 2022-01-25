Many businesses are still clueless when it comes to cybersecurity

Many businesses are still ill-equipped to handle cyberattacks, despite the fact that the threat landscape has been well-documented, new research suggests.

Based on a poll of 1,500 business decision-makers in Europe, a report from security company Kaspersky states that more than four in five (82 percent) firms in the UK have fallen victim to a cyberattack in the last twelve months.

At the same time, a quarter (24 percent) said they aren’t spending enough on cybersecurity measures, while two-thirds (64 percent) admitted they should be more proactive when it comes to strengthening their cybersecurity posture.

Part of the problem seems to be the high cost of bringing in a trusted expert. Consequently, many companies are doing their best to handle cybersecurity internally instead. At the same time, most UK firms (62 percent) struggle to monitor possible risks, especially since remote working became the norm.

UK businesses are most commonly attacked via email, malware, spyware and ransomware.

“Whether it’s down to human error, cleverly disguised email attacks, or the growing complexity of IT infrastructures, our survey shows very clearly the pain points that all companies – whether large or small – need to address," said Christopher Hurst, GM UK&I at Kaspersky.

"A major part of these budget constraints is that companies perceive their internal protection as being better than it actually is, with resources directed at bolstering internal teams."

According to Hurst, businesses that outsource “skills-hungry security tasks” , such as threat hunting, instantly deliver a mature IT security function, without the need to invest in more staff or expertise.