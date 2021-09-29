Many businesses are still wary about automation

Automating cybersecurity is important to most senior security pros, as it allows them to address security alerts faster and more accurately, and to handle more pressing matters.

However, according to a new paper recently published by security firm ThreatQuotient, many IT pros are still wary of the technology and are hesitant to introduce it at scale.

Polling 250 UK senior cybersecurity professionals for the report, the company found that many respondents doubt the accuracy of threat detection and fear the consequences of automating containment or mitigation responses. Furthermore, they are wary of the possible detrimental effects that could come as a result of incorrect automation.

Almost half (43 percent) of the respondents said technology was the main factor preventing them from automating cybersecurity, but budget constraints were a close second. More than a third (36 percent) also cited lack of in-house knowledge as a major roadblock.

According to the report, almost all (92 percent) experienced problems and issues while implementing automation in their cybersecurity solutions.

Consequently, ThreatQuotient concludes, organizations that have automation capabilities built into technologies such as SIEMs, EDRs etc. don’t trust automation beyond basic tasks like sending out notifications or running a threat intelligence query.

To turn cybersecurity automation into a success story, half (51 percent) of the respondents said well-defined manual processes were required. Many (47 percent) would also love to see better integration between vendor technologies.