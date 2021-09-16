Many businesses are struggling to clear IT project backlogs

Many businesses across the globe are struggling to clear an expanding backlog of IT projects.

This is according to a new report from The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), which claims IT departments are struggling to keep up with demand, that other business units are stepping in to take the load off, and that low-code solutions could help alleviate the pressure.

Based on a poll of more than 1,000 IT decision-makers and senior executives and conducted in partnership with Appian, the report states that the average backlog for planned IT projects is anywhere between three and twelve months. And with tightening budgets and increasing demand, the situation is only going to get worse.

As a result, other business units are chipping in. More than half (55 percent) of the respondents said other business units “already do more than IT” to procure or develop new applications, with low-code playing a key role.

“The report shows organizations are expecting more from IT at a time when employees and enterprise data are more dispersed than ever. With low-code, IT can gain agility and deliver the complex applications that businesses need,” said Matt Calkins, CEO at Appian.

Most business decision-makers (53 percent) believe the volume of applications either built or sourced by non-IT business units will rise further in the next year.

The importance of enterprise applications is obvious, but in their current condition, many are inadequate. Almost all (83 percent) respondents said IT infrastructure and apps are in need of “moderate-to-considerable” improvements.