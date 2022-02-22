Many businesses are struggling to optimize their cloud deployments

Many businesses have hit a wall when it comes to multi-tool, multi-cloud environments, a new report from CloudBolt suggests.

Surveying 500 senior IT, DevOps, SecOps, and FinOps leaders from around the world, CloudBolt found that 79 percent can no longer optimize their cloud environments for efficiency.

The factors contributing to this situation vary from issues caused by the volume of different tools and clouds, to problems around cloud usage visibility and spend, to automation silos that lead to security vulnerabilities.

Most respondents (88 percent) believe the solution to the problem lies in a “manager of managers”, an overarching solution to bridge the silos and unify the overall multi-tool, multi-cloud strategy.

Under such a system, respondents suggest they could retake control over cloud sprawl, tighten up on security and cut down on rising costs. Almost four in five (78 percent) say they have too many clouds throughout their enterprise, and that their current cloud approach have created security vulnerabilities. The same percentage also said they struggle to achieve comprehensive visibility into costs and spend across all tools, resources, and clouds.

"What got multi-cloud, multi-tool enterprises to their current state will not get them to the next level as they seek to further automate and accelerate digital transformation,” said Jeff Kukowski, CloudBolt CEO.

“What's needed is a flexible, overarching framework that can connect all the disparateness, rationalize it, provide real visibility across everything, and govern with protective policies that don’t restrict innovation. Enterprises at the forefront of the cloud race already realize this; they are embracing this new reality and extending their lead as a result."