Many businesses are struggling with patch management

For the vast majority of IT and security professionals (71 percent), patching apps and systems is too complex, cumbersome and time-consuming. As a result, many de-prioritize the task, opening the door to numerous cybersecurity threats.

This is according to a new report from IT security software provider, Ivanti. Polling more than 500 enterprise IT and security professionals, the company found that remote working has only made patching practices harder. This is mostly due to the fact that today’s employees access corporate networks from multiple personal (or public) networks and use various different devices.

As a result of being pressed for time and not having enough staff to handle all tasks, businesses are forced to prioritize different assignments, and patch management often takes a back seat.

What’s more, almost two-thirds (61 percent) of IT and security pros said that line of business owners ask for exceptions, or push back maintenance windows once a quarter, because “their systems cannot be brought down”.

Drilling deeper into why patch management is so time-consuming, Ivanti found that the majority (53 percent) say organizing and prioritizing critical vulnerabilities takes up most of their time. Then, there are issues surrounding issuing resolutions for failed patches, testing patches, and coordinating with other departments.

Consequently, half of the respondents (49 percent) believe their company’s current patch management protocols fail to effectively mitigate risk.