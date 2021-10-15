Many businesses are taking too long to respond to attacks

Many businesses are taking too long to respond to cyberattacks, creating a wide window of opportunity for criminals, a new report from security company Deep Instinct asserts.

Surveying more than 1,500 cybersecurity professionals in 11 countries, Deep Instinct found that the average response time for a cyberattack was 20.9 hours, or more than two working days.

The financial services industry is at the head of the pack when it comes to incident response time, responding nearly four hours sooner than counterparts in other sectors.

Among all the different threats and challenges respondents are facing, they are most worried (86 percent) about fellow employees clicking a malicious link in an email. Many (44 percent) are also worried about never-before-seen malware, as well as hidden persistence.

A lack of qualified SecOps staff, as well as the inability to maintain consistent endpoint visibility across different devices were also cited as major challenges.

Despite the grim outlook, optimism is high among some respondents, especially those in the technology and financial services sectors. Respondents in these industries were twice as likely as those in other sectors to believe that it is possible to prevent all malware.

In fact, the majority (two-thirds) of respondents believe that it will be possible to prevent all threats in the next two to five years. Most are also optimistic in terms of the viability of both prevention and detection.