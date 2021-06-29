Many businesses are yet to reap the full benefits of the cloud

The adoption of cloud-native technologies is on the rise, but many businesses still haven’t achieved full-scale adoption, a new report from Ubuntu publisher Canonical suggests.

Polling more than 1,200 IT professionals on their use of cloud-native technologies, Canonical found that almost half (45.6 percent) use Kubernetes in production. However, just 15.7 percent use it exclusively.

Almost a third (30 percent) run applications on a mix of bare metal, VMs and Kubernetes, while another 15.3 percent do so mostly on VMs, as they prepare for a migration to Kubernetes in the near future.

“I think this clearly shows we’ve got a long way to go before we’ve properly modernized the infrastructure,” wrote James Strachan, Distinguished Engineer at Cloudbees, in the report.

Almost four in five (78 percent) have at least one hybrid or multi-cloud use case in production, Canonical said, adding that the number is “likely to be higher” when teams consider SaaS or third-party managed services.

As beneficial as cloud-native technologies are, they are not without challenges. Managing a sprawling infrastructure of bare metal, VM and Kubernetes technologies, as well as operators, were cited as the two biggest challenges.

To solve them, at least partially, businesses have started looking at automation through application, rather than configuration management. Almost a third (30 percent) said they will try out operators in the near future, with another 17 percent already in the experimentation stage. A further 14 percent are using them in production right now.