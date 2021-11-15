Many businesses can't hire the AI talent they need

Finding and keeping holding of employees with a deep understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) is a difficult task. These are the findings of a new report from analytics provider RELX, which states that 95 percent of organizations find it challenging to employ AI talent.

The company argues that considerations around AI ethics are at odds with productivity, which could have a knock-on effect on the AI talent search.

Most respondents (90 percent) said having ethical standards in how they develop and use emerging technologies, such as AI, could be a key competitive advantage for organizations. The sentiment was felt most strongly by those in the banking industry (95 percent).

The problem is, most senior executives (64 percent) know there’s bias in AI technologies used by their company. They claim it’s because ethical AI and productivity don’t go hand-in-hand and there is a trade-off to be made.

Still, most execs are proceeding with deployment. Almost all (92 percent) are implementing ethics across their AI systems, with many (41 percent) focusing only on new systems, while leaving legacy untouched.

This year, more than 90 percent of senior executives said they offered ethical AI training, up significantly on 2020.