Many businesses don't think their network security solutions are up to the task

Many businesses don't think their network security solutions have the ability to properly and fully detect threats and other anomalous activity in their IT networks.

A new report by ManageEngine found that just 12 per cent of respondents working in large enterprises have full confidence in their solutions. When it comes to small and medium-sized businesses, the situation is somewhat better, but still worrisome, with 21 per cent being fully confident.

In order to better tackle these problems, SMEs are increasingly turning towards cloud technology. The report says that virtually all businesses (96 per cent) use some form of cloud technology, with security (55 per cent), CRM tools (39 per cent), business productivity (38 per cent) and analytics and reporting (38 per cent), being the main drivers.

Using cloud solutions, however, brings a whole new set of troubles with it. For example, the majority of enterprises (70 per cent) believe they are compliant with General Data Protection Regulation. Just over half (54 percent) of SMEs believe they’re fully compliant in 2019.

Looking forward, the report states that there will be other technologies businesses will use to improve their cybersecurity posture, including artificial intelligence (43 per cent), machine learning (29 per cent) and the Internet of Everything (37 per cent).

Companies of all sizes agree that all three technologies above will help detect user and network anomalies (48 per cent) and provide greater visibility into network issues (46 per cent).

“The State of IT in the UK—2019 survey report provides unique insight into the role IT departments play in UK organisations. The survey found that 89 percent of business managers have a good understanding of IT’s role in their organisation. This places IT in a strong position to make recommendations on strategic business decisions, such as moving to the cloud or implementing new technologies,” said Sridhar Iyengar, managing director at Zoho Corporation, Europe.