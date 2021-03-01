Many businesses facing new security challenges after pandemic

Since the pandemic forced everyone indoors, businesses have had to adapt by deploying new IT solutions that facilitate remote working. With new tools and ways of working, however, came a range of new cybersecurity threats.

This is according to a new report from security firm Tanium, based on a poll of 500 senior level IT decision-makers, which states that new investment priorities have resulted in an acceleration in cloud adoption. As a result of this increased IT complexity, new security and operational challenges have emerged.

Almost three quarters (73 percent) of the respondents said they now have new IT security challenges, with just above half (52 percent) describing them as “more complex” compared to the pre-Covid-19 era. Operations teams are also feeling the pressure of the new normal, with more than two thirds (69 percent) saying they are now met with new operational challenges. For more than half (56 percent), these challenges have grown more complex.

One of the main challenges revolves around security. Many enterprises were overly confident in their security posture before Covid-19, but this problem was only exacerbated by changing employee behavior with the transition to remote working.

To tackle the issue, many businesses are considering a zero trust approach. Compared to their pre-Covid-19 plans, almost four in ten (38 percent) have accelerated investments in zero trust architecture-supported technology. Most companies also doubled down on identity and access management investments, as well as secure adaptive access.

With visibility and management across a distributed workforce growing in importance, investment in device management, software management and compliance management software and service grew as well.