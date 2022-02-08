Many businesses fail to create an integrated cross-channel user experience

Most businesses are unable to create an integrated cross-channel user experience, MuleSoft claims in its latest report.

The integration and API platform recently polled 1,050 CIOs and IT decision-makers, and found that 70 percent struggle to provide a “completely connected” user experience across all channels. As a result, these companies are missing out on numerous business benefits.

Almost three-quarters (72 percent) of customer interactions are now digital, the report claims. However, more than half (55 percent) said it was “difficult” to integrate user experiences (up from 48 percent a year ago), with the majority (54 percent) citing security and governance as their biggest challenges. Difficulties in tackling outdated IT infrastructure and an inability to keep up with the constantly changing processes and systems were also mentioned.

However, the benefits are too great to ignore. Successful transformation projects are said to lead to enhanced visibility into operations, increased customer engagement, more innovation, better ROI, and increased automation adoption.

Meanwhile, failing to complete digital transformation initiatives could see a company losing $7 million on average, Mulesoft suggests.

“In this all-digital world, customers and employees expect truly connected experiences,” said Brent Hayward, CEO, MuleSoft.

“However, siloed applications and data continue to hinder customer experience and digital transformation — and it is now costing businesses millions of dollars per year. Companies need to be able to easily integrate a growing number of apps and data sources to automate their business, create seamless digital experiences, and drive growth."