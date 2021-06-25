Many businesses fail to protect employee data effectively

Most business leaders want to keep their employee data secure, but many fail to do so. This is according to a new report from the workforce cyber intelligence company DTEX Systems.

Together with the Ponemon Institute, the firm polled 1,249 IT and security professionals, and found that keeping employee data secure is very important for the majority (63 percent).

They believe that providing employees with greater privacy helps boost morale, as employees feel they are being trusted with a level of independence. At the same time, as a result of lockdown, most employees are working remotely and business leaders feel the need to be able to monitor them to assess performance and potential security risks.

The solution seems to be in anonymizing personal information, but the report states that less than half (47 percent) anonymize the employee data they collect. Another option, the report suggests, is to collect as little data as possible. Not only will this sit well with employees, but it will also put less strain on the network.

“A key takeaway from this research is that workforce privacy must be a top priority, not simply just a feel good goal,” said DTEX Systems Chief Customer Officer, Rajan Koo.

“The workforce is a source of incredible intelligence, yet organizations continue to fall into a “big brother” surveillance approach that erodes trust and transparency. Draconian tech solutions in the marketplace are only worsening this problem. The findings of this report make it clear – a reckoning is coming.”