Many businesses failing to upskill employees with data

Access to the best tools for communication, collaboration and data management, should not be reserved for the most senior members of an organisation, argues a new report from ThoughtSpot.

Instead, these kinds of capabilities should be used to empower frontline employees, such as retail merchandisers, doctors and banking relationship managers. Businesses have much to gain, according to the report, by empowering these types of workers to make better-informed decisions in real-time.

In reality, however, very few organisations have equipped employees with the necessary tools. The report explains only a fifth believe their workforce is “truly empowered” and digitally equipped, while more than four in five (86 per cent) admit they should be doing more.

“What this research shows is what we see with our own customers: those that are empowering and equipping the frontlines are not only delivering better customer experiences, but breaking down the traditional business silos and structures needed for true agility and transformation,” said Sudheesh Nair, CEO at ThoughtSpot.

But not all companies have the same capacity to empower staff. While telecoms and financial services firms were dubbed “leaders”, manufacturing, government and education, as well as healthcare and pharma, were referred to as “laggards”.

ThoughtSpot argues the laggards should look to the leaders for inspiration, as companies investing more heavily in digital capabilities.