Many businesses have dismissed staff over security breaches since lockdown began

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, almost four in ten businesses have fired someone over a breach of security protocol. This is according to a new report from privileged access management (PAM) solutions provider Centrify.

Polling 200 UK business decision-makers for the report, Centrify claims employees are very likely to circumvent company security practices, especially when they're working from home.

But having a robust cybersecurity set up is essential, especially during the pandemic. With many employees working from home and businesses shifting into digital channels en-masse, cybercriminals have followed suit, resulting in a rising number of incidents.

To tackle the issue, almost two-thirds (65 percent) of companies have made “substantial changes” to their cyber security policy, the report states.

More than half of businesses have boosted their authentication facilities, adding biometric data checks (such as fingerprint and facial recognition technology) and other multi-factor authentication methods.

Further, more than half already have banned or plan to ban staff from using personal devices to work from home.

“The reality is the weakest link in any organization continues to be the human element. Combatting this issue starts from the top,” explained Andy Heather, VP at Centrify.

“CIOs and business decision makers must implement strict and transparent, cloud enabled and identity-centric security solutions. This will allow companies to quickly and safely deploy scalable security privileged access management measures, which make it impossible for an employee to access company networks, applications and data, unless they are following correct procedures.”