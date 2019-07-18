Many businesses still failing to embrace new technology

Businesses in the UK aren’t using the workplace technology they buy to their full potential, missing key opportunities. This is according to a new report by Avanade, which suggests that businesses behave this way as they’re inconsiderate of employee experience.

The adoption of new technology impacts both the return on investment (ROI) and value, but the effects on employee experience is rarely considered, the report adds.

Instead of empowering employees, new tech often confuses them, leading to less adoption instead of more. While over a third (39 per cent) enjoy using new tools like Slack or Skype, a vast majority (73 per cent) is still clinging on to dated tech, like email. While the majority of employees (68 per cent) react positively when introduced to new tech, a third (39 per cent) uses them regularly.

In the end, businesses aren’t taking advantage of the productivity gains the new tech brings. This translates to missed business opportunities in both productivity and performance. The report reminds that the average UK worker is eight per cent less efficient, compared to American workers, and 14 per cent less efficient compared to the Germans.

Stanley Louw, UKI head of digital innovation at Avanade commented, “We see the workplace as the new frontier for competitive advantage and a driver of sustainable growth. Worryingly, the study shows that while businesses continue to invest heavily in customer experience (CX), many are still underinvesting in employee experience (EX). Considering that employees play a major role in delivering CX this would appear counter-intuitive. Poor EX can also impact engagement, creativity and ultimately wellbeing.”