Many CISOs are stretched to breaking point

Many Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) are stretched to breaking point as a result of the various burdens they shoulder at work.

This is according to a new report from security company Tessian, which says CISOs are missing out on key moments in their personal lives, which could be avoided with the introduction of automation solutions.

Polling 300 CISOs in the US and UK for the report, Tessian found they usually work 11 hours extra per week, with some working an additional 24 hours. The majority (59 percent) also struggle to switch off when the working day is over.

As a result, CISOs are missing doctor’s appointments, national and religious holidays and family vacations. Some haven’t taken any paid time off in the last twelve months, while others are unable to exercise regularly due to job commitments.

Most of their time is spent attending department meetings, reporting to the board, or delivering cybersecurity awareness training. A third (34 percent) of CISOs also said they spend “too much time” investigating and remediating threats such as employee-related security incidents.

In fact, Tessian claims security teams spend up to 600 hours every month on these tasks, which could be avoided with greater automation. Automating cybersecurity could save enterprises as much as 26,000 hours a year, the report claims.