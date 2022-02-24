Many companies are failing to fully utilize their IoT data

Businesses could be utilizing the data created by their IoT endpoints to better effect, but many are being held back by security woes, data silos and an overall lack of any concrete IoT data strategy.

This is according to a new report from satellite communications provider Inmarsat, based on a survey of 450 companies, which states that 86 percent believe they could be utilizing their IoT data better.

In fact, the majority agree that by having a more strategic, ambitious and open approach to gathering and sharing non-sensitive data, they could unlock “substantial” benefits, the report states.

Gathering and sharing the right data, at the right time, would allow businesses and their partners to make better choices, optimize their operations, and anticipate/mitigate problems faster, Inmarsat argues. At the same time, this data could help them reduce waste, increase productivity, improve customer service, and run more sustainable operations.

So, if IoT has such high potential, what’s keeping businesses from going all-in? Security and data privacy concerns are a major worry for the majority (54 percent) of the respondents. A lag between data collection and availability (46 percent), as well as the lack of an IoT data strategy (33 percent), were also mentioned.

As it stands, only a fifth (20 percent) of organizations make non-sensitive IoT data available to anyone in their organizations, and to their partners, while almost two in five (39 percent) limit the use of IoT data to certain departments.