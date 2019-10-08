Many companies are failing to secure their data in the cloud

A large proportion of businesses are failing to secure the data they have stored in the cloud, a new report from Thales and the Ponemon Institute has claimed.

The report argues that almost half (48 per cent) of all corporate data is stored in the cloud nowadays, however just a third of organisations (32 per cent) go for a security-first approach with this data. Further on, the report uncovers that less than a third of organisations (31 per cent) believe it’s their responsibility to keep data safe, at all.

To make matters worse, companies are planning on using the cloud even more. Almost half (48 per cent) have a multi-cloud strategy, opting for the likes of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and IBM. On average, organisations use three different cloud service providers, with a quarter (28 per cent) using four or more.

Despite having its sights locked onto the cloud, almost half of organisations still see it as a security risk, particularly when saving consumer data. In most cases, they also see it as a compliance risk. However, not everyone believes that it’s entirely their obligation to keep the data safe – a third believes they should share this responsibility with the cloud providers, and another third believes this is entirely the cloud provider’s job.

“With businesses increasingly looking to use multiple cloud platforms and providers, it’s vital they understand what data is being stored and where,” said Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of the Ponemon Institute.

“Not knowing this information makes it essentially impossible to protect the most sensitive data -- ultimately leaving these organisations at risk. We’d encourage all companies to take responsibility for understanding where their data sits to ensure it’s safe and secure.”