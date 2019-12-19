Many companies are still to embrace deep learning

Many AI decision-makers, in large organisations in the UK and Nordic countries, don't really know what deep learning is and how it works, according to a new report by AI innovator Peltarion.

Polling 350 AI decision makers, the company uncovered that they generally understand other machine learning practices (90 per cent), but with deep learning – not so much (60 per cent).

“It’s clear that deep learning is a truly transformative technology that has the potential to change the world,” explains Luka Crnkovic-Friis, Co-Founder and CEO of Peltarion.

“But the path to reaching that potential is inhibited by lack of familiarity with deep learning. With investment growing, we can expect to see more industries benefiting from this under-explored, yet incredibly powerful subset of AI. However, the barriers to adoption must be overcome before businesses can reap the benefits.”

That being said, there is still a positive outlook on deep learning, with almost all respondents (99 per cent) believing it would transform their industry. A third (32 per cent) said it would “totally transform it”.

IT was also said that commitment to deep learning is only going to grow. This year, four in five of the respondents have planned deep learning projects into their budgets, but almost all (98 per cent) are planning on investing parts of their R&D budgets into deep learning within three years.

The biggest obstacle seems to be data and data science expertise. Almost three quarters (70 per cent) of the decision-makers see deep learning as “too complex to tackle”, and just under half (41 per cent) don’t feel they can collect and segment all the different types of data they need to build a successful deep learning project.