Many companies are struggling to keep track of cloud costs

The adoption of public cloud and multi-cloud systems has made observability significantly more difficult for the majority (64 percent) of organizations, a new report from cloud cost management firm Yotascale suggests.

Yotascale recently polled 357 IT, DevOps, and AppDev professionals for its ESG Observability Survey and found that almost three-quarters (71 percent) now use at least three different infrastructure providers. That makes observability quite the challenge, especially for companies in the technology industry (74 percent).

What’s more, 84 percent of organizations said tracking costs and cloud cost allocation had become “burdensome and time-consuming". Meanwhile, a third (33 percent) of the respondents in the tech industry found the issue “extremely burdensome”.

Almost two-thirds (61 percent) would appreciate greater visibility into which teams own which cloud resources, while a quarter (24 percent) of those considering changing how they monitor and observe cloud costs said they’ve experienced infrastructure costs scaling “too quickly”.

"Gaining visibility into cloud costs is the first step for enterprises who want to optimize the cost of their cloud infrastructure," said Scott Sinclair, Practice Director for ESG, who led the research study.

"Organizations need to operate on average 57 percent faster than three years ago. Trying to optimize cloud costs at that speed without the aid of a third-party tool leaves many enterprises ill-equipped to have total visibility into their cloud spend and cost attribution, especially for today's modern architectures and containerized applications."