Many companies aren't future-proofing their technology plans

Businesses understand the importance of digital technologies, but they rarely keep long-term vision in mind when they invest in new solutions.

This is according to report from digital services company Ricoh UK, which summarizes discussions between the firm and a range of IT professionals. The paper suggests businesses and employees have two main challenges to overcome: working in a mobile-first world and keeping data secure.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, businesses have shifted away from fixed devices and towards mobile-first ways of working. However, the use of personal devices, connecting from insecure and public networks, and poor password and security hygiene are all putting both employees and corporations at risk.

Furthermore, many organizations struggle to get staff to adopt new processes, as well as new process effectiveness.

To combat the problem, the Ricoh report claims, businesses need “consistent” employee training, better industry standards and a new culture that will revolve around technology and digital innovation.

“With every great challenge comes great innovation. When we’re faced with the most severe constraints, we’re forced to rise to meet them with new technologies, processes, cultural changes and of course in this case, locations,” said Phil Keoghan, CEO, Ricoh UK & Ireland.

“The conclusions of this report are the keys to the modern workplace, unlocking the productivity potential of the current climate by offering a guiding light back from uncertainty.”