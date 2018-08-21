Many companies don't know where their critical data is kept

The majority of businesses (75%) are moving away from traditional business intelligence (BI) to data analytics according to new research from Exasol.

The firm found that dark data remains a fundamental challenge for businesses trying to evolve from BI to data analytics. Exasol's findings also revealed that 82 per cent of organisations do not know where their critical data is located.

The Moving the Enterprise to Data Analytics study, conducted for Exasol by the research firm Vanson Bourne, explored the reasons why organisations in the UK and Germany are transforming from BI to data analytics. According to the study, 75 per cent of organisations are moving from BI to data analytics with the majority regarding themselves as 25 to 50 per cent through their transformation process.

Better data was cited as the main catalyst to data analytics adoption with 62 per cent of departments already realising some of the business value they hoped for. However, businesses are still struggling to aggregate and reconcile the sources needed to build rich datasets that analytics requires.

Only 11 per cent of organisations have seen their efforts fully pay off and more than half (55%) agreed that fragmentation of data across multiple databases has slowed their progress.

CTO at Exasol, Mathias Golombek provided further insight on the results of the study, saying:

"Organisations are getting their hands on better data and they see the possibilities, but the data analytics they seek are often out of reach because that data is residing in departmental databases or mounting up in data lakes. They are racing to get to the next stage - becoming more practical and applying that data to business decision making - but most data science teams don't have the data infrastructure they need to surface that dark data and make data analytics available on demand."

Data analytics is the future and we will likely see the trend of businesses moving away from traditional business intelligence continue going forward.

Image Credit: Alexskopje / Shutterstock