Many companies "flying blind" into cloud migration

Mature institutions are flying blind into cloud migration, risking IT outages and loss of business. This is according to a new report by software intelligence firm CAST.

The annual report claims that only a third of tech leaders use freely available analysis tools. This “systemic failure” to assess if the application is ready to migrate to the cloud or not could result in plenty of technical debt. If left unchecked, it can result in IT meltdowns, as well, the report argues, listing the TSB’s $400m re-platforming crisis of last year.

More than half of banks and telcos are taking “leaps of faith”, instead of properly assessing the situation, and having evaluations to support cloud migrations. Gut instinct and ad-hoc surveys are how IT leaders make their decisions.

“Pilots going into storms turn to their instruments. If you run headfirst into a cloud migration without objectively assessing your applications, you’re flying in the dark,” says Greg Rivera, VP CAST Highlight at CAST.

“Even one small change to an application has a ‘butterfly effect’ on the rest of the code set, so a disruption as big as cloud migration has detrimental effects including IT outages and loss of business. Migration to the cloud is vital when digitally transforming a business. But, it needs to be done right if organizations want success instead of suffering.”