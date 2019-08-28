Many companies ignore security when investing in new technology

Businesses are rushing to digitally transform, but in that rush, they’re neglecting a key aspect – security, new research has said.

A report by Advanced claims that just a quarter of organisations prioritise security while acquiring new technology. It notes that GDPR “surprisingly” didn’t motivate more change among organisations, given that just a third of businesses purchased new tech as a result of regulatory change.

“The GDPR should have been a wake-up call for organisations to better protect their customers’ personal data,” comments Justin Young, Director of Security and Compliance at Advanced. “Why, then, are so many businesses still failing to take security seriously?”

Having a security strategy set up is also not a given among organisations, with roughly half having one. The report doesn’t go into detail why businesses aren’t doing more to protect themselves and their prized possessions, but speculates that it could be due to a serious lack of skilled workers.

Justin adds: “What is clear, however, is that organisations need to act now. They need to work out what skills they do have in-house to manage the basics (and then, if needed, work out what to outsource) and prioritise raising awareness across the rest of the workforce.”