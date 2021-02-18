Many companies struggle to prevent and detect attacks at the application level

Most enterprises are struggling to monitor, detect and prevent attacks against their applications, a new report from the Ponemon Institute claims.

Polling 634 enterprise IT and security professionals for the report, the organization found that almost three quarters (71 percent) believe their application portfolios have grown more vulnerable over the last year.

Despite being aware of the risks, organizations aren't doing enough to safeguard their applications, the report suggests. According to Ponemon, there is an “evident” gap between perceived levels of risk and allocated budget.

Almost half of the respondents said their organization only has an ad hoc approach, or no approach at all, to securing the software development lifecycle. At the same time, almost all (86 percent) said there isn't enough collaboration between development and security teams.

Moving applications and associated workloads into the cloud is at the very heart of digital transformation. It is a process that promises more savings, higher revenues and better customer engagement, as well as optimized workloads and remote working capabilities.

In many cases, cloud-based applications are also considered more secure than traditional, on-premises solutions. However, this does not mean applications are secure by default and, unless baked in, cybersecurity could potentially be a major headache for organizations.