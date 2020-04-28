Many firms seeing disruptions to network security due to remote working

With businesses asked to transition rapidly to remote working in response to lockdown measures, disruption to network security best practices was inevitable.

According to a new report from Neustar, almost two thirds (64 per cent) have experienced at least moderate disruptions, with nearly a quarter (23 percent) reporting major disruptions.

The report also suggests businesses were largely caught off-guard by the pandemic, as almost a third did not have a fully executable business plan to keep their network secure in irregular circumstances such as these.

Corporate VPN services have also suffered under increased traffic, with 61 percent experiencing “minor” connectivity issues, and less than a quarter (22 percent) reporting no issues whatsoever.

“More than 90 percent of an organisation’s employees typically connect to the network locally with a slim minority relying on remote connectivity via a VPN, but that dynamic has flipped,” said Rodney Joffe, Chairman of NISC, SVP and Fellow at Neustar.

“The dramatic increase in VPN use has led to frequent connectivity issues, and — especially considering the disruption to usual security practices — it also creates significant risk, as it multiplies the potential impact of a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. VPNs are an easy vector for a DDoS attack.”

Hackers are also seizing the opportunity to exploit potential vulnerabilities and launch volumetric attacks, network protocol attacks and application-layer attacks, the report states. These assaults can result in employees getting locked out of the system, paralysing business operations.