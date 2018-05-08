Many firms still behind on GDPR, with just weeks to go

With just weeks to go before GDPR kicks in, a substantial amount of business are still ill-prepared. This is according to a new report by the Institute of Directors, based on a poll of 700 bosses.

Four in ten aren’t confident their organisation will be ‘fully compliant’ when GDPR kicks in on May 25. The report says confidence has been on the decline in the past six months, as the “sheer scale of the regulations has come into view”.

Many business leaders don’t know how the new rules will affect them. That is why some will likely turn to external advisors for guidance.

“GDPR has been a long time coming for businesses, but it is only proving more formidable as the deadline looms and companies drill down into the detail. The regulator has assured small businesses that there will be not be a sudden inquisition once the rules enter into effect, but with such large penalties for non-compliance, firms must assess what they have to do to avoid falling foul of the legislation, and they must do so soon,” commented Jamie Kerr, Head of External Affairs at the Institute of Directors.

“While the regulations may be burdensome, the overriding impulse amongst company directors now is simply to follow the rules. However, SMEs, who are facing a whole host of competing priorities and generally cannot rely upon dedicated compliance teams, are still finding it difficult to digest the sheer scale of the legal changes.”

“The Government’s immediate priority should be to ensure the ICO has the resources it needs to make a big final push to assist small businesses in the run up to this month’s deadline”.

