Many IT leaders feel they don't get the credit they deserve

IT professionals were crucial to keeping businesses afloat during the pandemic, but new research suggests many feel underappreciated.

According to a report from Pure Storage, based on a poll of 500 IT leaders across Europe, the vast majority (87%) are proud of the impact of their work over the last 18 months, particularly with regards to shifting workloads to the cloud and facilitating remote working.

However, more than half of respondents said their efforts were not recognized by senior management and the C-suite. Further, while many have drawn motivation from the value IT has demonstrated during the pandemic, teams are still hampered by conflicting priorities and a reactive approach to problem-solving.

“When the pandemic first hit, IT leaders had immense responsibility for maintaining operations and insulating their organizations from physical and financial disruption,” said James Petter, VP International at Pure Storage.

“Over the last year this pressure has evolved and the focus is on providing a strategic overview of an organization's changing needs. As we move forwards, it’s imperative that business needs are balanced and prioritized so that CIOs can continue to provide the technology needed to create an impactful advantage for users.”

Asked about their main priorities for the next twelve months, the largest proportion of IT leaders cited agility (82%), customer experience (80%) and laying further foundations for remote and hybrid working (77%).

To make this happen, IT leaders will aim to build stronger relationships with their executive teams, in particular the COO and CPO.