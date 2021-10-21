Many IT leaders lack confidence in their ability to respond to attacks

Half of IT leaders around the world lack confidence in their ability to respond to data breaches, malware attacks, ransomware attacks and other forms of cybercrime, a new survey from Rackspace Technology claims.

Based on a poll of 1,420 IT pros around the world, fewer than half (45%) can effectively respond to incidents, mitigate threats (43 percent), or even understand the nature of the threats they are faced with (42 percent).

The overarching theme is the lack of a skilled workforce; almost all firms (86 percent) are said to struggle with sourcing the expertise to respond to the growing array of threats. Predominantly, IT departments are looking for the skills needed for cloud, DevOps methodologies, and the condensing of development cycles.

IT leaders are worried about numerous types of attacks, from network/platform attacks (58 percent), to web application attacks (52 percent) and network operating system attacks (51 percent). Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), stolen credentials, and unauthorized exposure to data are also high on the list of concerns.

“Few organizations actually have the people, processes, and technologies that match a modern cybersecurity model,” said Jeff DeVerter, Chief Evangelist Rackspace Technology.

“Organizations struggling with expertise, resources and time are still reluctant about enlisting external help,” added DeVerter. “Instead, our research shows that they are hoping that enlisting recruiters and improving the training of internal staff will help them solve the talent crunch.”