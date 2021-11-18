Many IT leaders lack confidence in their own staff

Many IT leaders have serious doubts about their staff’s ability to deliver real value, a new report from customer relationship management firm Pegasystems claims.

Surveying 750 IT executives, Pegasystems found that the majority (51 percent) are uncertain their IT teams can enact positive change over the next five years, while almost a fifth (17 percent) have no confidence at all.

At the same time, IT leaders have been making the wrong technology calls. Almost two-thirds (58 percent) admitted to wasting between $1 million and $10 million over the last five years on ineffective software, while just 12 percent said all of their IT investments paid off.

At the same time, almost a third (29 percent) believe there is a serious risk of IT being left underfunded.

However, the future outlook is positive, Pegasystems claims, as the IT function is set to undergo a “significant makeover”, allowing for better decision-making, wiser investments and greater cross-department collaboration.

Digital transformation enables greater decentralization and better responsibility delegation, while low-code and no-code platforms are taking the load off of the IT department, at least when it comes to software building.

With IT workers developing better leadership and people skills, IT leaders will expand their roles, the report asserts, evolving from specialist IT managers, into IT generalists.

“In the next three to five years, the IT function will look, feel, and perform very differently to today,” said Don Schuerman, CTO, Pegasystems.

“The accelerated pace of digital transformation has put IT leaders front and center. It’s also taught many within organizations the strategic value these teams can provide if they are given the tools and the opportunity to be creative, collaborative, and focus their efforts on the areas where they can best add value. All of this will lead to better decision-making, more diverse, skilled workforces, and a more open, united way of working that will help to crush complexity and deliver better outcomes.”