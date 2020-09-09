Many IT pros became more confident during lockdown

IT pros have gotten more confident during the pandemic, a new report from SolarWinds argues. The company said almost two thirds of those it surveyed were “instilled with a new sense of confidence” despite challenges such as tightening budgets, more responsibilities regarding decision-making, and longer hours.

Some felt more confident to bring new ideas to the table, while others felt more prepared to face similarly unexpected situations such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The success of organizations during this unique time is due in large part to IT pros’ preparedness and inherent ability to adapt and manage through substantial change,” said Rani Johnson, chief information officer, SolarWinds.

“2020—and the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic—is proof positive IT pros are built for moments like these. What’s particularly encouraging is IT pros’ perception and expectation IT will be included in more business-level decision-making moving forward. The dedication of IT pros around the world to ensuring business resiliency and continuity over the past several months serves to elevate and empower the IT community to work alongside business leaders to meet bigger organizational goals.”

SolarWinds believes IT pros’ efforts and success in these past six months, as well as their newfound confidence, will help them be viewed in a different light, going forward. It may earn a more prominent voice in the C-suite, 40 percent of respondents believe, and will most likely be up-leveled, given that many got upskilled during the pandemic.

“As always, with new responsibilities comes the need for new skills. While almost half of survey respondents felt they received the training required to adapt to changing IT requirements, nearly one-third experienced the opposite, and are at risk of being left behind as IT teams continue to grapple with how best to support the new normal,” said Johnson.