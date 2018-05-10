Many IT pros just ignore complex security issues

Almost half of security professionals are reportedly ignoring critical security issues due to a lack of knowledge, or time.

A new report by Outpost24, based on a poll of 155 IT professionals, found that forty-two per cent ignore critical security issues, 16 per cent don't know how to fix them, and 26 per cent don't have the time.

A quarter said their cloud infrastructure and applications are most vulnerable, with additional 23 per cent being concerned about IoT devices, 20 per cent with their mobile devices, 15 per cent with their web applications and 13 per cent with their data assets.

“The trend lines have already been drawn, and we can see from the survey results that they are not improving,” said Bob Egner, VP at Outpost24.

“Our survey results suggest that businesses are adding technology as a key element of their strategy but not preparing their security teams with the skills and resources to keep up. It’s vital that organisations have full awareness of all assets that the business relies on, and that they are constantly tuning for the lowest possible level of cyber security exposure.”

When it comes to security testing, seven per cent fail to do any. Almost four fifths, 79 per cent, said they do carry out testing.

Image Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock