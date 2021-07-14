Many IT systems not equipped to keep pace with transformation

As businesses shift their digital transformation efforts into gear, IT services and operations managers are feeling the heat. This is according to a new report from software company Freshworks, which claims that a quarter of IT decision-makers expect the volume of internal IT service inquiries to increase over the next year.

There is no way around it, making adapting to the new reality “crucial”, Freshworks says, adding that 77 percent of the respondents already prioritize the modernization of their IT service and operations management. Still, less than a fifth (19 percent) of UK businesses are ready to meet these growing demands.

To weather the storm, the report further argues, businesses should deploy artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, as more than half (52 percent) already see the tech as critical to the success of their digital transformation plans. It’s not all talk, either, with 50 percent already having deployed AI, either all across the enterprise or in specific departments.

Most of these organizations experienced improved workflow automation, as well as reduced workload for IT staff. Some respondents reported greater end-user productivity, better customer experiences and better employee experiences.

Deploying AI isn’t as easy as it sounds, though, as many businesses struggled with speed, cost and integration with legacy systems.

“The data proves what Freshworks has been seeing with our customers for years – they expect AI to be deeply integrated within the ITSM tools instead of it being an add-on that requires additional effort to delight their employees,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks.

“As evident from the survey, users of AI want greater automation, reduced complexity, and a simplified approach with modern IT tools that delight businesses of all sizes. AI is no longer a futuristic concept, it’s a must-have.”