Many IT workers are more concerned about the environment than reducing costs

IT pros are more worried about the environment than the potentially higher costs of using renewable energies. This is according to an upcoming report by data centre company Volta Data Centres.

The report, set to go live early 2020, is based on a poll of 200 UK’s IT decision makers, and uncovers that a quarter have decided to change their utility providers because their environmental practices weren’t good enough. Among those younger than 35, the number rises to 42 per cent.

This brings Volta to the conclusion that decisions regarding utility “aren’t being made on price alone”. It says that there is a shift towards more environmentally responsible business. More than half of the respondents claim they’d use energy from renewable sources even if it meant increased expenses – rising to almost three quarters (72 per cent) among those younger than 35.

Even in larger organisations, those with 200 employees and more, would rather use renewable energy, despite an increase in costs.

“This research has shown that the purchasing decisions made by many technology leaders in the UK will be based on what providers are doing to combat the environmental challenge we all face,” said Jon Arnold, Managing Director at Volta Data Centres.

“The responsibility to tackle environmental issues doesn’t fall to any singular sector, in fact our research shows that IT leaders see Governments, Corporations and us as individuals sharing equal responsibility.”