Many ITDMs in the dark about regulatory compliance

Almost a third of IT decision makers don’t know which regulations their organisations need to follow to maintain compliance.

A new report by Pulsant found that 33 per cent of ITDMs see managing IT compliance as a problem the C-level should tackle.

For a large percentage (40 and 43 per cent, respectively), maintaining and managing IT compliance is also a problem. Not enough time, budget constraints and skill shortages have also been mentioned.

“Compliance itself is a challenge that nearly every business faces, an endeavour compounded by lack of budget, understanding and resources. And it is not something that’s over once compliance has been reached; maintaining that compliance is another major challenge considering how quickly the market shifts, regulations change and businesses evolve,” says Javid Khan, CTO of LayerV, a Pulsant company.

According to the report, the majority of respondents said the tools used for compliance could be improved. Some still go through manual processes to maintain compliance, while 28 per cent said the main disadvantage of not being compliant is the negative impact this has on customers and stakeholders.

“One of the telling things in the research is that the same approaches are used for both achieving and maintaining IT compliance, yet challenges remain. This signals the need for a change in approach when it comes to maintaining compliance, whether that means better tools, more automation or working with a partner to manage the entire process,” Khan explains.

The full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Docstockmedia / Shutterstock