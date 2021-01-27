Many more companies have suffered cyberattacks since moving to remote work

Since the start of the pandemic, cybersecurity experts have warned about threats linked with the transition to remote working. Now, access management firm OneLogin has released a new report that appears to validate those concerns.

Polling 2,000 remote workers (1,000 in the US and UK each), the company found that 34 percent have suffered a data breach since shifting to a remote working model. This percentage was even larger among US respondents, at 48 percent.

OneLogin found that organizations with at least 250 employees are more likely to suffer an attack (26 percent more), compared to smaller ones with less than 10 employees.

Many workers were caught off-guard by the sudden move into a remote environment. Outside the safety of their corporate networks and away from tech support, they were left to fend for themselves.

Cybercriminals took advantage by spreading malware and ransomware, as well as stealing sensitive, personally identifiable and payment data from companies and their employees. Phishing attacks, malicious domains and cold calling were a few of the many strategies employed.

Employees, on the other hand, often ignored the warnings. They shared devices and passwords with other members of their household, clicked on shady links and email attachments, and downloaded unauthorized apps to simplify tasks. In many cases, they also used public and unsecured Wi-Fi connections to work, placing corporate data at risk.