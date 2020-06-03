Many organisations aren't testing their software enough

Organisations in the UK and the US know they need to improve software testing practices, but are not following through with the necessary funding.

According to a new report from Diffblue, most businesses don’t consider themselves to be leaders in testing practices, haven’t developed continuous deployment nor adopted agile methodologies.

Based on a poll of 300 developers and engineering managers, the report states that just eight percent write tests before code, despite four in ten claiming their organisation adheres to Test-Driven Development (TDD).

Less than one in seven achieved continuous deployment, while less than half (42 percent) fully adopted agile practices.

According to Diffblue, developing a culture of testing goes beyond changing behaviour. Developers need the proper tools and the necessary time, as well as properly established norms, to support testing throughout the organisation.

“It’s an industry truism that DevOps is about culture change rather than products, but tools can very much lead a culture change and we shouldn’t underestimate their role,” said Rachel Stephens of analyst firm Redmonk.

“Tools can be critical to changing people’s mindset. It’s hard to practice the right behaviours without the right foundational toolset. Tools can enable new ways of working and collaborating.”

The report argues that introducing AI to automate time-consuming tasks could be one route to addressing the problem.