Many organizations have no incident plan for security breaches

One in every five businesses does not currently have a cyber-incident plan, according to a new report from security company Nexor.

The report describes an incident response plan as a “documented, written plan with distinct phases that help IT professionals and staff recognize and deal with a cybersecurity incident like a data breach, or cyber attack”.

With the cybersecurity landscape existing in a state of perpetual evolution, and the way people and organizations operate changing profoundly following Covid-19, these plans need to be regularly updated.

What’s more, the report states, employees need to be consistently trained to make sure the organizations remain secure while online.

Based on a poll of 1,000 business owners, the Nexor report also states that four in ten see cybersecurity as their biggest challenge. A quarter (23 percent) said the biggest problem is not knowing where to start, or not having enough funds to cover all bases.

“Maturing an Incident Response and Management Plan enables your business to make many of the important decisions in a calm pre-incident environment," explained Fergus Mathieson, Head of Markets and Propositions at Nexor.

"However, incident response is not about having a plan that gets dusted off when your business encounters a problem. It is a method that covers the people, technology, process, and governance, forming part of your day-to-day operations to strengthen your defenses against future incidents."