Many organizations will deploy private 5G networks by 2024

Many organizations are already working on plans to deploy a private 5G network, in a bid to capitalize on benefits in terms of security, controls, speed and response time.

This is according to a new report from Economist Impact, published in partnership with NTT. Based on a poll of 216 C-level and senior IT decision-makers from large enterprises around the world, the report states that roughly a quarter (24 percent) are already piloting private 5G.

The majority of these early adopters are from the US and Germany, and six percent of respondents have at least one operational network. As for the countries with the largest number of companies trialling the technology, Germany leads the way with 33 percent.

While all sorts of industries stand to gain from adopting private 5G networks, the report states that highly industrial sectors exhibit the most interest. The two industries with the highest chance of piloting the tech right now are energy (39 percent) and transport (33 percent), while transport companies (41 percent) are most likely to have fully implemented a private network.

The report also states that enterprises are eyeing more than one tech upgrade. Besides private 5G, most companies (94 percent) are also upgrading to Wi-Fi 6.