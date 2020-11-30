Many people still lack basic digital skills to deal with lockdown

Despite the fact that people have been working remotely for almost a year now, and many are not equipped with the necessary digital skills, most employees haven’t received any help from their organization.

This is according to a new report from BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT. Polling more than 2,000 employees for the report, BCS claims that those that do get offered help are assisted by their employers (57 percent), family and friends (28 percent) and the government (13 percent).

Employees aren’t even looking to learn advanced concepts; they seem to be struggling with the basics. Almost a third (31 percent) are not confident with basic data management using an Excel spreadsheet, BCS found.

Even though most agree that having digital skills is essential for long-term economic progress, almost two thirds (62 percent) said they weren’t worried about their level of tech training affecting their career opportunities.

“The digital divide is a modern measure of inequality. Over 9m people in the UK lack basic tech skills which are key to levelling up social inequality and to turbo-charging the workplace post-Covid,” said Rebecca George OBE, President of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

“So to learn that the vast majority of people don’t recall an offer to improve their abilities in using basic software is concerning. We want to help government and industry ensure that every adult and child has the right level of digital education or training for them to succeed. That means promoting opportunities to take a really broad range of digital qualifications - from the school curriculum to professional training in the workplace.”