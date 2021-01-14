Many remote workers dogged by regular connectivity issues

Remote working certainly has its benefits, but frequent technology troubles mean it's not always smooth sailing.

According to a new report from telecoms and IP engineering firm Spitfire Network Services, more than a quarter of remote workers have regular connectivity issues, which is hampering their productivity.

The report states that just four percent of the UK remote workforce has a dedicated internet connection, with the majority of workers relying on their home network. These networks come under increasing pressure in afternoon hours (4-6 PM), when most household members are home and their devices connected.

The majority of the 1,000 employees polled for the report (57 percent) said they had between three and 10 devices connected to their home network at any one time.

Dominic Norton, Sales Director at Spitfire Network Services, argues that the employers are to blame. He says that remote working is no longer the “new normal”, as the switch was made more than nine months ago now. “It shows that businesses have been slow to act,” he said.

Norton believes connectivity is critical for employees to mirror the experience of the office from home and to delivering a service to customers, while also ensuring maximum productivity.

“My message to businesses would be to act now and really consider the damage that may be being caused to both productivity and reputation,” he added.