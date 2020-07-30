Many security professionals lack the necessary tools to detect security threats

Despite multiple reports claiming that cybersecurity professionals have too many tools at their disposal, a new report from LogRhythm suggests most security professionals actually lack the tools necessary to detect known security threats.

Almost all respondents (92 percent) stated they needed “appropriate” preventative solutions to close current security gaps, while 68 percent said their business deployed redundant security tools.

In many cases (56 percent), those responsible for purchasing are unaware of the lack of necessary tools, prompting LogRhythm to concluded that better strategic oversight is needed.

The report also claims that the lack of strategic oversight is putting a strain on IT professionals, who are feeling more stressed today than they were two years ago.

IT staff are primarily stressed about not having enough time to tackle all pressing issues, as well as having to work with unaccommodating executives. In fact, most claim executives are not providing IT departments with sufficient support, by not demonstrating full buy-in or allocating appropriate budget.

They are also not held accountable for strategic security decisions, which is why many IT experts want to quit their jobs.

IT professionals see IT consolidation as of the utmost importance, as it reduces maintenance, speeds up issue resolution, cuts costs and improves the organization’s overall identity posture.

“Now, more than ever, security teams are being expected to do more with less leading to increasing stress levels. With more organizations operating under remote work conditions, the attack surface has broadened, making security at scale a critical concern,” said James Carder, CSO and VP of LogRhythm Labs.

“This is a call to action for executives to prioritize alleviating the stress and better support their teams with proper tools, processes, and strategic guidance.”