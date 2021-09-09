Many security workers feel overworked and burnt out

Rising threats, shrinking budgets, longer working hours and the ever-increasing skills gap are making cybersecurity professionals feel overworked and and burnt out.

This is according to a new report from cybersecurity experts CIISec, based on a poll of 557 security professionals, which states that work keeps 51 percent of cybersecurity professionals up at night. What’s more, 80 percent said staff have been more anxious and stressed out during the pandemic.

There are many reasons behind elevated levels of stress among cybersecurity pros, one of which is money. More than half of the respondents (53 percent) said cybersecurity budgets are rising, but slower than is necessary to keep pace with threats.

Challenges vary as well, but the majority agree that remote working (69 percent) and increasingly difficult audits (65 percent) are among the most significant. Two-thirds (66 percent) of the respondents said that the cancellation of training sessions only exacerbated the problem.

On top of all of this, cybersecurity pros have had to work long hours. Almost half of the respondents (47 percent) worked at least 41 hours a week, and some worked as many as 90 hours in a week.

Commenting on the findings, CIISec CEO Amanda Finch said the lack of career opportunity is also stressing out cybersecurity staff.

“It’s clear the industry needs to do more to highlight the opportunities that are available, and what skillsets and knowledge security professionals need to move to the next level on their chosen career path. Without this, the industry will struggle to recruit and retain talent, only widening the skills gap,” she concluded.