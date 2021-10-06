Many SMEs are still at risk from remote working security flaws

Remote working has increased the likelihood of major cybersecurity incidents for many organizations. This is according to a new report from data center company ServerChoice, which states that plenty of infrastructure went unmonitored during the pandemic.

The delay in maintenance and disaster response presents “an ideal opportunity for cybercriminals” to exploit vulnerabilities, the company said.

Based on a poll of 1,000 business leaders at small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), ServerChoice found that 77 percent see remote working as an increased risk to their business. For two-thirds (66 percent), it’s harder to monitor network infrastructure, while a quarter (25 percent) willingly left infrastructure unmonitored.

Of all the different industries, healthcare suffered most as a result of remote working. Almost all (89 percent) healthcare leaders said remote working increased the risk levels for their infrastructure, and 16 percent still leave their infrastructure unmonitored.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, almost a third (29 percent) of manufacturing leaders say remote working created no additional risk for the security of their infrastructure.

“It is imperative that SMEs treat their data and IT infrastructure like any other asset and properly secure it,” said Adam Bradshaw, Commercial Director at ServerChoice.

“If SMEs are unable to secure their infrastructure due to remote working or a lack of expertise, they must find a custodian who can do it on their behalf, or run the risk of having their data comprised in the future.”