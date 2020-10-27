Many SMEs still aren't using AI properly

Many small and medium-sized business (SMB) owners in the UK are using artificial intelligence (AI) tools without knowing exactly what they are and how they operate.

This is according to a new report from AI website building platform Zyro, which claims that 41 percent of SME owners don’t fully understand AI.

Polling 100 business owners in both the US and the UK, Zyro found that a significant portion (44 percent) consider AI to be for technology professionals, not small businesses. Half (49 percent) are also unsure how to use AI to augment their current business.

But just because they don’t understand it, that doesn’t mean SMB owners aren’t interested in learning more about the tech. More than half (57 percent) would love to know how to use the emerging tech to improve their business, and 51 percent would adopt it if they knew it could save them time.

According Gytis Labašauskas, CMO at Zyro, AI firms need to refocus their attention on addressing the SMB market. “The appetite is there, but too much of AI is currently aimed at giant enterprises,” he said.

A “huge number” of small business tasks could become automated with AI, he added, and SMB owners could be freed up to “finally focus” on more meaningful tasks.